Daughter of college professor from Pakistan asks PM Modi for peace between two countries

New Delhi,March15: At a time of when India-Pakistan relations are in a historic low, an 11-year-old Pakistani girl’s impassioned appeal for peace to Prime Minister Narendra Modi has won many hearts on both sides f the border.

Aqeedat Naveed, daughter of an assistant professor in National College of Arts (NCA), Lahore, has previously written to several Indian leaders including Bihar Chief Minsiter Nitish Kumar and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj among others on a variety of subjects.

The latest letter, dated March 13, seeks both countries to spend less on bullets and more on books and medicines.