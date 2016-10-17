Daughter of US sprinter Tyson Gay fatally shot dead at Kentucky university campus

Lexington,Oct17:Trinity Gay, the 15-year-old daughter of Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay was fatally shot in the neck about 4 a.m. Sunday when she was caught in an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles in the parking lot of a restaurant near the University of Kentucky’s campus in Lexington.

Police spokeswoman Brenna Angel said authorities did not believe Gay, a sprinter on the Lexington High track team, was an occupant in either of the vehicles involved. She died at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, the coroner’s office for Fayette County said in a statement.

Police announced Dvonta Middlebrooks, 21, was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. A statement said investigators determined Middlebrooks was in the parking lot and fired multiple shots. Manny Caulk, superintendent of the Fayette County Public Schools, said in a statement, “Our hearts are broken this morning over the loss of Trinity to this tragic and senseless act of violence.”