David Guetta’s Mumbai, Delhi show rescheduled for Sunday from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

Mumbai, Jan 14: After the cancellation of the French DJ David Guetta’s much awaited show as part of the iconic electronic dance music festival Sunburn Arena, the organisers have rescheduled the show for Sunday from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm at the Reliance Jio Garden at BKC.

Considering the fact that the artist was suppose to perform in Delhi on the same day, according to the planned schedule, he will be performing in two cities on the same day.

The show organisers shared the news on their official Twitter account saying, “We are pleased to say that we have succeeded to reschedule the Mumbai event on January 15, 1100hrs-1600hrs at the same venue ‘Jio Gardens’, Bandra. New Delhi event will be as per schedule too i.e January 15 1600hrs onward. David Guetta will be doing two shows on Sunday (January 15) in two different cities.”

The confirmation of the show in Hyderabad will take place on Saturday. The cyberabad Police welcomed Guetta via their official Twitter account.

A tweet read: “Welcome to #Hyderabad @davidguetta. Look forward to hosting you tomorrow. @cyberabadpolice committed to ensure a glitch free event as always (sic)”

Confirming the show venue Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn said in a statement, “The David Guetta Sunburn Arena show in New Delhi on January 15 and Hyderabad on the January 14 will happen as originally planned. The venue for New Delhi is Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium while the venue for Hyderabad is Hitex Exhibition Centre. “

The French Grammy winner DJ is on a four-city tour and his first concert has already been cancelled on Thursday in Bangalore due to ‘law and order’ situation after the molestation incidence during New Year’s eve.

IANS