Dawood Ibrahim of Tamil Nadu Don Sridhar allegedly commits suicide by consuming cyanide in Cambodia

Chennai/Tamil Nadu, October 05: A gangster who dubbed Dawood Ibrahim of South India has allegedly committed suicide in Cambodia. Sridhar Dhanapalan alias Don Sridhar was dead on Wednesday after consuming Cyanide, as per media reports. He hails from Thiruparuthikundram in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu.

There are many criminal cases against Sridhar Dhanapalan according to records of the Tamil Nadu Police. However, they did not authenticate the information of his death yet.

Reportedly, Don Sridhar aged 44 have consumed cyanide over certain alleged issues in the family, on Wednesday evening. He was taken to the hospital in Cambodia, immediately at around 6.30 in the evening, where he was declared dead.

Apparently, he was staying alone in Cambodia, aloof from his family, for about a year.

“He had been staying alone in Cambodia the many months. His daughters and wife were in Kancheepuram and his son was studying in London,” according to sources in his close circles.

Tension prevailed soon after the information of the death was spread near the Elliappan Street, the native place of Sridhar in Kancheepuram.

According to police, Sridhar was charged with 43 criminal cases, in which seven are murder cases. He fled from India in 2013 after cases were mounted on him. The police were almost unsuccessful in finding him.

Allegedly, Sridhar owns huge areas of land that too allegedly gained through illegal means. His assets are approximately Rs 100 crore.

Sridhar is survived by his wife Kumari, daughters Dhanalakshmi and Charumathy, and son Santhosh.