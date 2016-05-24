Dawood Ibrahim will be nabbed soon: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, May 24 : Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has said that India’s most wanted fugitive Dawood Ibrahim will be nabbed soon and brought to India.

The Union Minister, however, has not mentioned any specific time duration for this.

“Dawood will be nabbed soon. He will be brought back to India at any situation. He is an International terrorist. However, there is need to take the help of international agencies to nab him,” said Singh in an exclusive interview to ETV News head Jagdeesh Chandra.

“All the relevant documents against Dawood have been given to Pakistan,” he added.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had earlier reiterated that it will continue to pursue Pakistan to handover Dawood after a television channel claimed that it has tracked his location.

Days after the latest ISIS video showed Indian Jihadis in its ranks warning to avenge purported atrocities on Muslims in India, the Union Minister also assured that there is no threat to India from the terror outfit.

“There is no threat from ISIS. Along with the alertness of the security, the Muslims of the country are also against the ISIS. In India, the Muslim community won’t allow them to do so.

In a latest video released by the ISIS, Indian Jihadis, including Thane engineering student Fahad Tanvir Sheikh, has issued a warning and vowed to avenge the demolition of the Babri Mosque and the purported killing of Muslims across the country.

Four youth from Mumbai’s Kalyan – Aarif Majid, Fahad Tanvir Sheikh, Amaan Tandel and Saheem Tanki – had fled to Iraq in May 2014 to join ISIS. Out of these, Aarif Majid is in the NIA custody as he returned from Syria. Shahim Tanki is supposed to have been killed in a bomb attack in Raqqa last year, as claimed by Sheikh in the video.