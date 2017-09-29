Dawood’s new code words revealed: Bade was used for Dawood and Dabba for police van

Mumbai,September 29: New revelations about the D-company, Dreaded gangster and underworld don Iqbal Kaskar, who has been arrested by the Thane police in an extortion case, has made some more information about D-company

The latest on the list of revelations made by him is about the code words used by Dawood-run D-Company while carrying out criminal operations.

According to the reports says that Kaskar has claimed that D-company uses codes like ‘Modi’ and ‘Delhi’ for ‘Chhota Shakeel’ and ‘Karachi’ and respectively.

The code ‘Bade’ was used for its chief Dawood while ‘Dabba’ was used for ‘police van’ by the powerful criminal organisation

‘Ek dabba’ code has replaced ‘ek peti’ to represent Rs 1 lakh and ‘ek box’ is used in place of ‘ek khoka’ (Rs 1 crore), Kaskar reportedly said.

The underworld company used these code words while talking to its operators.

Apart from this, Kaskar has also confirmed that his brothers Dawood and Anees Ibrahim are in Pakistan. According to him, they travel to Dubai without papers to avoid being tracked by intelligence agencies.