Dawood’s wife wasn’t arrested when she visited Mumbai as Modi govt was sleeping, slams Congress’s Surjewala

New Delhi, September 23: Congress on Saturday asked what Modi Government was doing when the absconding don Dawood Ibrahim’s wife Mehjabin Shaikh visited Mumbai last year to meet her father.

In a video message, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “Wife of Ibrahim, Mehajabin Shaikh came to meet her father in 2016 in Mumbai and the Modi government kept on sleeping.”

Surjewala commented thus following the arrest of Iqbal Ibrahim, brother of Dawood, who told the investigators that his sister in law Mehjabin Shaikh (Dawood’s wife) had visited Mumbai in 2016 to meet her father, Salim Kashmiri, before quietly departing.

Surjewala, targeting the investigative agencies of the government, questioned, “What was CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) doing? What was Research and Analysis Wing (RA&W) doing?”

“Wife of a terrorist, who is wanted in many terror cases arrives in India to meet her father and then goes back,” said Surjewala slamming the BJP. He asks “Why she was not arrested? Why no action was taken against her?”

He added, “The Prime Minister (Narendra Modi), Defence Minister (Nirmala Sitharaman) and Home Minister (Rajnath Singh) must give answers.”

Iqbal was arrested early on Tuesday by a crack team of Thane Anti-Extortion Cell headed by former encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma who had picked him up from his Mumbai home late on Monday night in an extortion case.

(Inputs from agencies)