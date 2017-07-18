Day 2 of the Parliament monsoon session,Venkaiah Naidu filed his VP nomination papers,Mayawati says will resign from RS

New Delhi,July18:Before the start of Day 2 of the Parliament monsoon session, the Congress moved an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over the plight of farmers across the country. The Opposition is expected to attack the Narendra Modi-led government on several key issues including farmer’s protests, lynching incidents, Jammu-Kashmir unrest and the border standoff with China.

Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned on the first day of the monsoon session, which coincided with the Presidential polls, just after the obituary references were read and the oath was administered to the new ministers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived at the Parliament to cast his vote in the Presidential polls, hoped that all parties would contribute constructively during the House debates in this session.

Parliament session Live updates:

11:30 am: Venkaiah Naidu filed his nomination papers in the presence of senior BJP leaders.

#Mayawati says will resign from RS for not being allowed to speak on Dalits

11:25 am: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, in Rajya Sabha, alleged that the ruling government is stifling the voice of the opposition. He further added that the government has failed to help the farmers. He also raised the issue of violence against Dalit community. CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury also spoke against the atrocities against Dalits and minorities at Rajya Sabha before the session was adjourned.

11:23 am: Meanwhile, senior NDA leaders reach Parliament to file Venkaiah Naidu’s nomination papers for vice-president