A day after bribe allegations; PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to face off in Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi, Dec 22: So, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi face off today in UP. A day after the Congress vice-president accused the prime minister of receiving crores in kickbacks as Chief Minister of Gujarat, they will address separate meetings in Uttar Pradesh. The state will go to the polls next year.

Yesterday, during a rally at Mehsana in Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi said that in the I-T records there are notings of Sahara officials’ claims that they had paid 9 times to Modi between October, 2013 and February, 2014.Gandhi said the documents in this regard were with IT department which had raided the company when Modi was Gujarat Chief Minister.

Similarly, as per documents with Income Tax department, the Birla group also paid Rs 12 crore to Modi when he was Chief Minister.

It is believed that the PM will respond to these allegations wen he addresses BJP workers in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi this afternoon.

Reacting to Gandhi’s allegations, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in New Delhi that the charges are “baseless, false, shameful and mala fide” and an attempt to divert attention from the AgustaWestland probe as names of Congress leaders and the “family” are coming up.

Party spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao said Gandhi was immature and was just indulging in bluff and bluster because people are not taking him seriously.

“People of India have stopped taking him seriously. Rahul Gandhi is just bluff and bluster. There is no substance in what he says. He is just showing his and his party’s incompetence,” he said.