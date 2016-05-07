A day after clashes JU students to take out protest march

Kolkata, May 7: A day after clashes at Kolkata’s Jadavpur University campus, students plan to take out a protest march on Saturday evening, reports said.

Violence erupted over the screening of a film as the students of the ultra-left union clashed with the BJP’s student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and held four of those belonging to saffron brigade hostage accusing them of molestation.

BJP workers, led by party’s Roopa Ganguly, gathered at the campus gate and demanded that the four party workers be handed over to them.

The ruckus happened just hours after a screening of director Vivek Agnihotri’s “Buddha In A Traffic Jam” at the university was abandoned midway after being interrupted several times. The screening was organised by a group allegedly backed by the ABVP.

The leftist students said the screening of the film was held despite the university refusing permission for the same.

Following the screening, a few women students complained of molestation by some “outsiders,” after which a group of students apprehended four men, and handed them over to the Vice Chancellor.

The four were later handed over to the police by University authorities. An FIR has been filed against the four alleged molesters by the university registrar, according to reports.

Jadavpur University Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das told IBNS: “We are looking into the matter.”

The filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri tweeted: “They didn’t like that film exposed them so they got violent with the organising students. Some in hospital. #JU”

He earlier tweeted: “Massive protest against me and the film. They are breaking the car apart. Help needed.”

Buddha in a Traffic Jam is an autobiographical film based on its writer & director Vivek Agnihotri’s life. The film has a cast of Arunoday Singh, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mahi Gill and Anchal Dwivedi.

The student protesters say they oppose the film’s portrayal of nationalism. There have been similar protests against the film at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University, amid a raging debate over nationalism.