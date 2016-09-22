Dayashankar, and his brother booked for fraud

Ballia (UP), Sep 22 : Expelled BJP leader Dayashankar Singh and his brother have been booked for allegedly providing a false bank guarantee to get a dealership for selling tractors.

According to a complaint by Subodh Kumar Singh, the Deputy Manager of Mahindra and Mahindra, Dayashankar and his brother Jitendra had given a bank guarantee of Rs 60 lakh in 2014 for an agency in Haibatpur area, run by them in partnership.

Mahindra and Mahindra had given its dealership to the agency and provided tractors and parts worth over Rs 72 lakh till December 31, 2015.

When the company did not receive any payment, it contacted State Bank of India’s Sukhpura branch only to find that no such bank guarantee exists, a police official said.

An FIR under relevant sections of IPC has been registered against them and investigation is underway, police said.

Dayashankar had recently hit the headlines for making derogatory comments against BSP supremo Mayawati following which he was expelled from BJP.