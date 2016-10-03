Days before Latur is a Drought hit area ; Now, it is hitted by flood

Latur, Maharashtra, Oct 03: Parts of Marathwada especially Latur and Beed districts, which were facing acute water scarcity till recently, are now dealing with excess rainfall that has thrown life out of gear at many places.

At the Manjara river dam at Dhanegaon, authorities have opened six gates to cope with heavy rainfall, which has dramatically raised water levels in the dam.

The dam supplies water to Latur and till last month had registered almost zero water levels. However, the incessant rainfall during the past few days has more than made up for the lack of rains till now.

Latur Municipal Corporation Standing Committee Chairman Vikrant Gojamgunde told PTI that the civic officials have now formulated a plan to supply water to Latur on weekly basis to each locality, due to availability of enough water in the Manjara dam.

Earlier, things had gone to such a level that Latur residents considered themselves lucky if they got water even once a month. The acute water scarcity had led to starting of a water train to Latur from Miraj in western Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, a Latur district official said an old bridge at Bhatkheda village in the district has been submerged due to excess rainfall.