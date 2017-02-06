DCW chief Swati Maliwal granted bail in recruitment of women’s panel

New Delhi, Feb6:DCW chief Swati Maliwal was on Monday granted bail by a special court in Delhi after she appears in case of alleged irregularities in recruitment in women’s panel.

Special judge Hemani Malhotra had summoned Maliwal in January as an accused by a special court in the case.

Judge Malhotra had taken cognisance of the charge sheet filed against Maliwal by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) in the case.

The court had summoned her for the alleged offences under section 13 (criminal misconduct by public servant) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

It, however, had said the investigating officer (IO) has not probed as to who were the associates of Maliwal allegedly involved in the offence.

It had directed the IO to further investigate the matter regarding the role of other accused.