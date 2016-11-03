DCW Sting In Delhi : Shows acid ‘easily’ available in shops

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) after conducting a thorough investigation all over Delhi said on Thursday that the sale of acid was continuing here unhindered despite a ban by the Supreme Court.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal, expressing concern over the acid sale in various Delhi shops at cheap rates, said: “DCW after an investigative programme was able to procure acid without any difficulty from all the 11 districts of Delhi.”

The women’s commission had launched Acid Watch and Rehabilitation programme and carried out an investigation. A six-member DCW team went all over the capital, trying to buy acid from shops.

“Six staff members of the commission in two days visited 30 shops across Delhi and were able to procure acid from 23 shops. Out of these, only one sought identification proof of the buyer,” the DCW Chief said in a briefing.

Maliwal expressed shock over the availability of acid in various areas, especially from the Khari Baoli market.

“The shopkeeper (at the Khari Baoli market — a wholesale market in Old Delhi) persuaded our staff to buy an entire crate of “very strong acid” at a very cheap rate,” she said.

Maliwal, member of the Aam Aadmi Party, said she will send the report to Lt. Governor Najeeb Jung and will call for an “immediate ban on the retail sale of acid”.

“Strict action should be taken against those who sell and procure acid in Delhi,” she added.

She also said that a meeting with Delhi Police and District Magistrates would be held on Thursday to work towards “ensuring compliance to orders of the Supreme Court”.

Maliwal said the reason for increasing number of acid attacks in the capital was “acid is easily available and no law and order is followed”.

–IANS