DCW stops forceful marriage of 13-year-old girl

New Delhi, June 9 : The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) stopped a forceful marriage of a 13-year-old girl in Kusht Aashram of Tahirpur area on June 8.

The girl was being made to marry forcefully by her step mother and prepared to be sent to Gujarat post wedding.

But the DCW team received an anonymous call alerting the commission of the marriage.

The mobile helpline of the commission contacted the Delhi Police from Nand Nagri police station and reached the marriage location immediately.

The joint team of the Delhi Police and the DCW ensured that the illegal wedding did not take place.

The 13-year old girl’s father is dead and her step mother was forcefully getting her married.

The DCW is pursuing the case with the Delhi Police for registration of an FIR against the step mother of the girl.