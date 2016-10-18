DDCA will abide by Supreme Court verdict, says Chauhan

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) Vice-President Chetan Chauhan asserted on Tuesday that the association will abide by the Supreme Court judgement on the Justice Lodha Committee reccommendations.

“The DDCA will follow the line of the BCCI. We are law abiding people. We will abide by what the Supreme Court says,” Chauhan told reporters here on Tuesday.

“We will go by the directions of the Supreme Court. Let the final judgement of the court come,” he added.

The Justice R.M. Lodha Committee appointed by the Supreme Court proposed several far-reaching changes that could alter the way cricket is administered in the country.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had filed a review petition against the Lodha panel’s suggestions. The petition was to be heard by the apex court on Tuesday. However, the hearing has been postponed for a couple of weeks.

The apex court in a recent order prevented the BCCI from disbursing funds to its state associations except in cases of cricket related activities.

Chauhan, however, insisted that the DDCA has enough funds to conduct THursday’s One-Dayer between India and New Zealand and will not require financial assistance from the BCCI.

With the DDCA hosting the second India-New Zealand One-Day International (ODI) on October 20, Chauhan asserted that the wicket will be perfect for some exciting cricket.

“The wicket won’t be green but there will be a little bit of grass. It is a perfect wicket for One-Dayers and Twenty20 matches. There will be some extra bit of carry for the fast bowlers,” he said.

“It will be good for the batsmen also. It will be good for the batsmen and the bowlers. It is a typical One-Day wicket,” Chauhan said.

“The pitch could not be relaid due to the rains. But we made some changes to the top layer. Expect some entertaining cricket. That is what we want,” Chauhan added.

–IANS

