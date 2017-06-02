Patna,June2:In an incident that puts humanity to shame, a dead body of a woman was taken to a government hospital for post mortem in a garbage trolley in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur.

The unidentified body of an elderly woman was carried to the hospital by local sanitation workers.

Sources said that the deceased woman was gravely ill and was seen at the hospital several times in the past few days. Since she was alone, there was no one to take care of her or ensure medical treatment.

According to reports, she was lying in the garden adjacent to the Sri Krishna Medical college for the last 15 days. She died on Wednesday.

Bihar: Abandoned body of a woman carried in a garbage cart for post-mortem in Muzaffarpur’s Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital. pic.twitter.com/2VTaCr6aAm — ANI (@ANI_news) June 2, 2017

The body was found on Thursday morning, following which the gardener informed the hospital authority. However, the administration reportedly did not make any arrangements for her post-mortem and cremation.