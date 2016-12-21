Dead tiger with its paws and teeth removed found in Bandipur

HDKote,Dec21:The paws and teeth of the tiger were missing, giving room for suspicion that it might have been killed by poachers. Forest personnel, who were on patrol on Monday, found the carcass of the tiger and, alerted range forest officer R Sathish. The tiger is said to have died three days ago at Hosahalli under Gundre Wildlife range in the taluk.

Assistant Conservator of Forest Paramesh visited the spot and registered a case. Veterinarian Dr Nagaraju conducted the post mortem.

Bandipur Tiger Project director T Hiralal told DH that there were no injuries on the carcass of the tiger. But, its paws and jaws have been removed. There are possibilities of the poachers poisoning a calf and using it as a bait to kill the tiger, as the head and body parts of a calf were found a little distance away from the tiger carcass.

The tiger might have died of poisoning. The viscera of the tiger would be sent to forensic science laboratory for test. It is suspected that poachers from Kerala or Tamil Nadu might have killed the tiger for its claws and teeth. However, the exact reason would be known after the forensic report is received, Hiralal added.

According to locals, a tiger being killed for claws and teeth has been reported after several years in the region. A similar incident had taken place 2010. A leopard was poisoned to death at Omkar Forest range around six months ago.