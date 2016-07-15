Deadly dengue haunting the people in Odisha : Two persons have died

Bhubaneswar, July 15 : Deadly dengue has continued to haunt the people in Odisha with 1,109 positive cases detected and death of two persons recorded so far.

After a review meeting on the situation, state Health Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak on Friday informed media that two persons have died of dengue so far.

He said of the 4,955 blood samples tested, 1,109 have turned out to be positive for dengue.

While 366 persons have been admitted to hospitals in the state, 200 patients have been discharged after treatment, he added.

Dengue, which has assumed alarming proportions in Keonjhar and Cuttack districts, is spreading now in other districts like Jajpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Balasore, Khurdha and Puri.

Fresh cases have been detected in these districts, said a health ministry official.

“The state government is making all efforts to contain the disease. Special teams of doctors have been formed in government hospitals to treat the infected persons. Besides, the officials are monitoring the situation from here,” said the minister.

The health department along with the housing and urban development department is carrying out cleanliness and awareness drive in the affected areas of the state.