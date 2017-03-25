Dear Congress leaders, Your partie’s problems begin and end at the top level

Former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna’s retirement from Indian National Congress and the entry to Bharatiya Janata party raises one question. Who gains and who lose?

Some common people believes that the former External Affairs Minister exit from the Congress and entrance to the BJP will be a great loss for the former and a considerable gain for the latter.

What Rita Bahuguna-Joshi did in Uttar Pradesh- she is a minister in Yogi Adityanath’s government now-Krishna’s walk out from the Congress party in Karnataka will be no more than a footnote in the recent political history of India.

The only recent transition from the Indian National Congress to the Bharatiya Janata Party which has been of some importance is that of Himanta Biswa Sarma in Assam — if only because the 48-year-old Assembly member is seen as an influential political figure in Assam unlike the two others, who are no longer at the peak of their careers.

Why party leaders from all over India wished to exit from the grand old party, and wished to co-operate with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party?

The answer is simple- Indian National Congress’ members at various levels no longer consider it worthwhile to remain loyal to it because they see the party to be on the verge of devastation.

Politics in India is not a charitable work. But, those involved in the profession of “serving the people” wants to advance their own prospects even as an octogenarian like Krishna.So, they are jumped out from the sinking ship and looking for a place wich helpful to them to sustain.

If so, why not the politicians from other parties recognize Congress as an attractive home or destination?.

Recently only Navjot Singh Sidhu from Punjab has joined it, but not before he first tried his luck with the Aam Admi Party (AAP) after quitting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to a Congress spokesman, Rajeev Gowda, Krishna could have waited for the Karnataka assembly election results next year before leaving because, according to Gowda, the Congress party may fare as well in Karnataka Assembly elections as it has done in Punjab Assembly polls. He has also said that a process of ‘Organisational restructuring’ and ‘strengthening’ is on in the Indian National Congress.

If so, SM Krishna, a former Chief Minister and Union minister and also Governor for Maharashtra sometime, who is an insider, did not see it.

Instead of that, what he saw that the party was being led by a part-timer, as he said. It is

He points his finger against Rahul Gandhi, which has been made earlier by Rita Bahuguna-Joshi as well, who said that the crown prince is “unwilling to listen to people in the party”.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, too, famously said that Rahul Gandhi was playing with his dog when he took his complaints about the condition of the Indian National Congress in Assam to him.

Now all people think that the Indian National Congress’ problems lie at its top, and the Bharatiya Janata Party openly says that Rahul Gandhi is its best “asset”.But, the Congress leadership is unwilling to concede the point.

What is more, as a recent article by former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid argued, the Congress’ successes in Punjab, Goa and Manipur — it became the first party in the last two states — show that there is nothing basically wrong with the party; its reverses are due to the BJP’s superior electoral strategy.

The former minister is also unwilling to accept that India is changing in the sense that a more aspirational generation is demanding faster economic growth. According to him, the so-called attitudinal change is not reflected in Punjab, Goa and Manipur.

The implication of such an outlook is that the Congress intends to continue on its present path with the Nehru-Gandhi family at the top and a preference for welfare programmes since it apparently believes that Narendra Modi’s emphasis on development is essentially flawed.

Considering that this is also the view of economists like Amartya Sen and Jean Dreze — focus first on health and education and then on economic growth — and of the Left-leaning members of the currently dissolved National Advisory Council which was led by Sonia Gandhi, it can be concluded that the Congress will remain committed to the populism of Nehruvian socialism.

It does not seem to recognise the fact that none of the Manmohan Singh government’s extravaganzas like the rural employment scheme and “right to food” was of much help for the Congress in the last general election.

On the other hand, it is evidently interpreting its successes in Punjab, Goa and Manipur not as a result of the anti-incumbency factor undermining the former ruling parties, but as a vindication of the dynasty and of “socialism”.