Dear PM, No honest IAS officer will perform if you don’t intervene

Mumbai, March 30: Residents in adjoining Navi Mumbai have launched a signature campaign to protest the ‘arbitrary’ transfer of IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe, claiming he was removed as Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner as punishment for taking on the builders lobby.

“We are part of the signature campaign to demand scrapping of Mundhe’s transfer. Navi Mumbai needs such honest and pro-people officers,” Gajanan Kale, Navi Mumbai chief of the Raj Thackeray-led MNS in Navi Mumbai said.

“So far, we have received around 5000 signatures. Our target is to collect 50,000 signatures in Mundhe’s support and send them to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Governor C Vidyasagar Rao, seeking cancellation of the transfer order,” Kale told PTI.

“Mundhe did no wrong in demolishing under-construction structures violating provisions of MRTP Act 1966. Even the court appreciated his stance,” Kale said. “Regularising all illegal constructions across the board sets a bad precedent and is a slap on the faces of honest tax payers,” he added.

“We had heard that Mundhe was in the process of disqualifying 3-4 BJP corporators in Navi Mumbai over illegal constructions. I have no idea if this development expedited his transfer,” the MNS functionary said.

Maharashtra government last week transferred Mundhe, who courted controversies due to his no-nonsense approach in administration, to Pune as chief of the state-run city transport utility.