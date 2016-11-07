Dear Zindagi Take 3 unveiled

Mumbai, Nov 7: Promising to deliver something innovative and unique to fans, the third teaser of superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie Dear Zindagi was unveiled on Monday.

The film features Khan and young actress Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

Unveiling the Take 3 of the movie, the beautiful actress tweeted: “The complication of life and relationships. #DearZindagiTake3 Love.Breakup.Repeat. Out now http://bit.ly/DearZindagi- Take3 …”

Produced by Gauri Khan, Karan Johar and Gauri Shinde under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment, Dharma Productions and Hope Productions respectively, the film stars Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan with Amit Trivedi being the music director.

