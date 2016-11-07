Dear Zindagi : Will Kunal Kapoor break Alia Bhatt’s heart ???

Mumbai, Nov 07: Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Dear Zindagi’ has making headlines with every small snippet of it, be it its teasers or title track or its pictures.

SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment, the producer of the film, yesterday shared a GIF which not only announced the release of it third teaser, but also hinted that Kunal Kapoor may be the reason for Alia’s heart break in the movie.

The GIF shows a cute picture of Alia the two, followed by a heartbroken Alia who raids the fridge at midnight to divert her mind.

Captioning the GIF, Red Chillied tweeted, “Everyone has a dating loop. What’s yours? Tell us by tweeting to us. #DearZindagiTake3 #OutTomorrow @aliaa08 @gauris @iamsrk @kapoorkkunal”

On a related note, it is known by now that the ‘Highway’ actress will have three male leads in the film- Kunal, Ali Zafar and Angad Bedi and SRK will play the role of a mentor/therapist to her.

Speaking about the ‘Take 3,’ the 23-year-old actress tweeted this morning, “#DearZindagiTake3 coming very very soon!! Make way for the most frequently asked question in our lives :)”

‘Dear Zindagi,’ directed by Gauri Shinde, is slated to release on November 25.