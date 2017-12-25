Death, a destiny of people who smuggle cows, says BJP MLA

December 25, 2017 | By :
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja allegedly said that people who will smuggle and slaughter cow will be thrashed to death.

Alwar (Rajasthan) , December 25: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja has courted a controversy by saying that people who will smuggle and slaughter cow will be thrashed to death.

Ahuja’s statement comes days after a man was beaten up by mob in Alwar district for allegedly smuggling cows.

“Gau taskari, Gaukashi karoge to yun hi maroge (If you indulge in cow smuggling and slaughtering, you will get killed like this only),” he said on Saturday.

A man named Zakir was allegedly thrashed by a mob on suspicion of him being a cow smuggler as he was carrying a truck containing eight cows.

Zakir, who sustained injury, was admitted to the hospital and was later arrested by the police.(ANI)

Tags: , ,
Related News
‘Muslims will take over India by 2030’; Rajasthan BJP MLA fears Hindus are in ‘danger’
Suspected cow smuggler killed in retaliatory firing by police in Alwar
Centre likely to withdraw ban on sale of cattle for slaughter
Mumbai: BJP MLA Tara Singh’s car bangs into police outpost, two injured
Cow named Genie in aTexas ranch striking resemblance to Gene Simmons, the lead singer of 70’s rock band KISS
Indian film censor asked to beep ‘Gujarat’ ,’cow’ and ‘Hindutva’, from Amartya Sen documentary film
Top