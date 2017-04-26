Death hoax news of Baba Ramdev goes viral

New Delhi,April26: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev is currently trending on social media websites and mobile apps like whatsapp after rumours about his death in a road accident went viral. However, the photographs and news have been proved a hoax.

A WhatsApp thread involving a couple of photos of Ramdev suggests that the yoga guru and four others met with an accident while travelling from Pune to Mumbai.

A sense of panic also spread among his followers after a picture showed Ramdev was being carried on a stretcher from an ambulance while another image showed a brutally crashed car.

The death hoax spread like wildfire on the social media so much that Baba Ramdev had to post a tweet  rubbishing the rumour.

