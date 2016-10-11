Death threat to constable Manoj Thakur for his patriotic poem after Uri attack 

The video of Manoj Thakur reciting the poem became viral on social media and was a huge hit among the Indian viewers, for his spirit of patriotism and love for the mother country country dripping from every word of the poem.

In the poem, Thakur openly challenged Pakistan and slammed it for Uri attacks. The poem, for obvious reasons, did not go down well with the residents of Pakistan, who started sending him death threats, reports newsx.com

Manoj Thakur has received death threats from across Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore and Dubai.

He has received threats from various people, abusing him and threatening to kill him. He also shared one of such messages on his Facebook post.

However, this has not weakened the spirit of Manoj Thakur. Infact, he gave it back harder this time and wrote in his post that if he ever came face to face with such infidels, he will destroy generations of them.