Death Toll climbs to 149 in Kanpur train accident

New Delhi, Nov 22: The death toll in Sunday’s Indore-Patna Express derailment in Kanpur rose to 149, Home Ministry officials said on Tuesday.

“Out of the total 149 deaths, 125 dead bodies have been identified and out of 182 injured persons, 64 are seriously injured,” Additional Director General Media, Ministry of Home Affairs, K. S. Dhatwalia told reporters.

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu on Monday ordered a “forensic probe” into the accident.

Rescue teams called off their search operation after pulling out 25 more bodies from the mangled coaches of the Indore-Patna Express that had derailed near Pukhrayan station, about 60 km from Kanpur city.