Death toll in jetty collapse in the Hooghly river at Bhadreswar reaches five

HOOGHLY,April28: With the recovery of two more bodies today the toll in the jetty collapse in the Hooghly river at Bhadreswar in Hooghly district rose to five. Two bodies of women were recovered today, Superintendent of Police, Sukesh Jain said.

Jain said four persons, the lease holders of the jetty have been detained and are being interrogated.

Three persons drowned and around 12 others were missing after a portion of a jetty in the Hooghly river gave way yesterday under the impact of a high tide at Bhadreswar.

The accident occurred when the passengers were waiting at the bamboo jetty at Telinipara for boarding a launch to cross the river and reach Shyamnagar in North 24 Parganas district.

