Death toll rises to 12 in Sukma Naxal attack, Chhattisgarh CM Raman Sing calls for emergency meeting

Raipur/Chhattisgarh, April 24: Chhattisgarh’s Chief Minister Raman Singh has called for an emergency meeting of senior civil and law enforcement officials to discuss the encountering of twelve personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) byin the state’s Sukma district on Monday.The attack took place on personnel of the 74th Battalion of the CRPF as they were assisting the local population in road building activity in the district.

Six CRPF were injured in an encounter with the rebels and have been airlifted by helicopter to a medical facility for emergency treatment. They are said to be in critical condition.

