Death Toll in Sunday’s train derailment climbs to 142

Kanpur, Nov 21: The death toll in the Indore-Patna Express derailment in Kanpur rural area has mounted to 142, as rescue workers wrapped up their operation this morning after efforts continued overnight to pull out the trapped passengers from the mangled bogies.

All the 14 derailed coaches of the Patna-bound train 19321 have been removed from the tracks. “142 bodies have been found so far, out of which 110 have been identified,” said the inspector general (Kanpur range) Zaki Ahmad.

While 120 bodies were pulled out till last night, some others were found as rescuers later cleared the wreckage, and 97 bodies have been handed over to relatives, he said.