Debt: Farmer commits suicide in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar

Sagar/Madhya Pradesh, June 22: A debt-ridden farmer from Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar has committed suicide by hanging himself, who left behind a suicide note. Reportedly the farmer was troubled due to his debt. The farmer has borrowed money from a person named Shankar Udayniya. As written in the suicide note, Shankar Udayniya was troubling the farmer even after paying the debt. Reportedly, the total number of farmer suicides in the Madhya Pradesh has now risen to 17 since the protests started in Mandsaur by farmers on June 6. On June 17, a 40-year-old farmer Jagdish Mori committed suicide in Dhar by consuming poison allegedly due to being under debt.

According to sources, the total number of farmer suicides in the state has now risen to 17 since the protests started in Mandsaur by farmers on June 6. On June 17, a 40-year-old farmer Jagdish Mori committed suicide in Dhar by consuming poison allegedly due to debt.

On June 16, a debt-ridden farmer Kalla who was unable to pay off a loan of Rs. 40,000, committed suicide in Shivpuri. The 55-year-old Kalla committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree. His family did not even have money to do his last rites. The villagers somehow managed to collect money for the cremation. The recent suicides, however, come in the wake of the farmers’ agitation in Mandsaur. With the farmers’ protest, Mandsaur has become the epicentre of farmers’ agitation demanding loan waivers and better prices for their products.

During the agitation, six farmers were shot dead by the police, thereby drawing criticism from political parties. The situation forced the district officials to impose Section 144 and restricted prominent personalities from visiting the violence-hit district. A number of political leaders, including Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and social activists, tried to visit Mandsaur but the police didn’t let them enter the area. Section 144 was later revoked ahead of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s visit to the families of the deceased farmers. (ANI)