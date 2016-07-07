Silverstone , July 07: Troubled Indian businessman Vijay Mallya is set to make a rare public appearance in Britain on Friday when he is scheduled to attend the team bosses press conference ahead of the Formula 1 British Grand Prix.

Mallya, who has been in the UK since March, has been declared a ‘proclaimed offender’ by a special court in a money laundering case back home. The creditors in India have also been trying to recover dues of Rs 9000 crore owed by his long-grounded Kingfisher Airlines.

It will be the first time this season that Force India boss Mallya will be seen in the paddock. Mallya is scheduled to address the press conference alongside fellow team principals Maurizio Arrivabene (Ferrari), Eric Boullier (McLaren), Dave Ryan (Manor), Claire Williams (Williams) and Toto Wolff (Mercedes).

The liquor baron is going through tough times but his team Force India has had a successful season so far.

Sergio Perez’s third place finish in Monaco and Baku helped the team record two podiums in a season for the first time.

Force India, who had a forgettable last race in Austria, remain in the fifth place with 59 points are aiming to catch up Williams, who are fourth with 92 points.

The British Grand Prix is considered a home race for Force India, whose factory is a stone’s throw away from the circuit.