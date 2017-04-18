Debt ridden farmer commits suicide in Nashik

April 18, 2017 | By :
Debt ridden farmer commits suicide in Nashik

Nashik, Apr 18 : One more debt-ridden farmer committed suicide by jumping in a field tank at Wake village in Malegaon taluka of the district.

A 40-year-old debt-ridden farmer allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a speeding train at Panewadi in Nandgaon taluka of Nashik district, railway police said on Monday.

The incident took place around 70 km from Nashik on Sunday evening, they said.

According to Manmad railway police, the relatives of the deceased farmer – Sanjay Kisan Wagh – told them that he must have taken the extreme step as he was unable to repay the loan after suffering crop losses due to unseasonal rain and hail-storm.


Farmer Manoj Shantaram Sawant (25) of Wake village in Malegaon taluka of the district allegedly committed suicide by jumping in Shet tale yesterday.

Further investigation is on.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Madhya Pradesh: Another Farmer critical after suicide attempt
Delhi
Debt: Farmer commits suicide in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar
IIT-Kharagpur fourth-year aerospace engineering student commits suicide
IIT-Kharagpur fourth-year aerospace engineering student commits suicide
Farmer in MP gets new Rs500 note with one side blank
Young female med student in Sangareddy jumps from college building and commits suicide
Not getting remunerative price, farmer dumps two tonnes of tomatoes in market and returns empty handed
Top