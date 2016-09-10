Debt-ridden farmer commits suicide in UP village

Badaun (UP), Sep 10: A 42-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide after failing to clear his debts in Nauli Harnath village, police said today.
Ranjit Yadav allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree last evening, they said.
According to Yadavs family, he had taken Rs 2 lakh loan from Land Development Bank and Kisan Gramin Bank following which he was under pressure due to his debts and took the extreme step out of frustration, police said.

Investigation is on in the matter, they added

