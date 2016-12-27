December 29 is a crucial day for Tamil Nadu and AIADMK ?

Chennai, Dec 27: After the demise of former Chief Minister Jayalalitha, politics in Tamil Nadu are not the same.

The ruling AIADMK is convening a crucial general council meeting on December 29 to elect their new general secretary.

All the party secretaries till district levels are informed to gather at party headquarters in Royapettah before paying tributes to Amma and more instructions will be followed on the same day evening.

Though, Sasikala is no match to Amma’s persona but party cadres are projecting her as the next AIADMK leader.

She is looking for unanimous approval from ministers, MLAs, senior and key party members there by passing a resolution asking Sasikala to head the party.

In fact, Sasikala was taking care of the party eversince Jayalalitha fell ill and hospitalized but she was operating behind the scenes from Poes garden.

Now the time has come for Sasikala to become front face of AIADMK.

For the first time she is going to address a huge gathering of general council meeting without Amma.