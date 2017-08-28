Decisions made by Dinakaran would have no legal validity: AIADMK

Chennai /Tamil Nadu, August 28: The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Monday passed four resolutions. According to the resolutions, the decisions would be made by T.T.V. Dinakaran , the party deputy general secretary and it would have no legal impact as his appointment was announced null on August 10.

The four resolutions are:

– Decisions made by Dinakaran will have no legal impact as his appointment was announced null on August 10

– Party mouthpieces – the Namadhu MGR magazine and Jaya TV – will be retrieved legally

– To call for a General Council meeting (date not finalised)

– To strengthen the party to be capable to run for another 100 years and to celebrate the MGR centenary in a big way.

The resolutions were made at the AIADMK headquarters. The AIADMK meeting at Chennai’s Royapettah was held today. Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palanisamy and O. Panneerselvam were present in the meeting. The meeting discussed the issue of 19 (allegedly 22) legislators giving a letter to Governor C.Vidyasagar Rao withdrawing their support to Chief Minister E. Palanisamy and wanting a new Chief Minister.

Originally, the AIADMK was divided into two factions – one led by former chief minister O. Panneerselvam and the other by Sasikala. The Election Commission (EC) had recognised only these two factions at the time of R.K. Nagar constituency by-polls. However, it was postponed because of money play – bribing the voters. Later, a third faction emerged under Palanisamy as it developed differences with the Sasikala-Dinakaran faction.

On August 26, Dinakaran said that all those MLAs supporting him will teach a lesson to those who want to evict Sasikala. Over the last few days, many MLAs of the AIADMK have pledged support to Dinakaran taking the strength of his camp to 21. The anger within the EPS over its merger with the Panneerselvam camp was evident as the MLA publically chided the Chief Minister for his decision.

While the DMK and the Congress have been urging the Tamil Nadu Governor to direct Palanisamy to prove his majority in the House, no decision on the same has been taken yet.Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao is expected to return to Tamil Nadu shortly, after which he is likely to ask Palanisamy to take a floor test. This would be the second time in six months that the State Assembly would witness a floor test, if it happens. (ANI)