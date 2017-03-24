Deepa Jayakumar declares assets worth Rs 3.05 crore

Chennai, Mar 24: Niece of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, Deepa Jayakumar has declared assets to the tune of Rs 3.05 crore in the affidavit filed along with her nomination for the April 12 by-poll to the R K Nagar constituency.

Deepa Jayakumar in her nomination filed yesterday, after paying respects at the memorial of Jayalalithaa, declared that she owns movable properties worth Rs 1.05 crore and immovable properties worth Rs 2 crore.

Last month floated ‘MGR Amma Deepa Peravai’ leader, who is contesting in RK Nagar as an independent candidate, has declared net income of Rs 5.37 lakh for the period 2016-17.

On last year, Deepa Jayakumar had purchased an immovable property at a price of Rs 17.50 lakh measuring 1,600SQFT, which has a market value of Rs 2 crore, the affidavit discloses.

Deepa Jayakumar the journalistic background girl owes loans worth Rs 6.15 lakh to banks.

Besides all, Deepa Jayakumar owes Rs 70.65 lakh in dues to 3 individuals which she has taken as credit.

In 2016, Deepa had purchased a scooter priced at Rs 50,390 and has 821 grams of gold worth Rs 23.80 lakh.

Deepa Jayakumar the wife of Mr. Madhavan also owns 4 kg of silver jewelry valued at Rs 1.72 lakh and 20 karat diamonds worth Rs 4 lakh, the affidavit said.

Deepa Jayakumar also declared that she has Rs 3.50 lakh cash in hand and has savings deposits of Rs 1.77 lakh in the bank.

Yesterday, Deepa Jayakumar filed her nomination papers before polling officer Pravin Nair after paying respects at the memorial of Jayalalithaa at Marina Beach.

Stating that it was the people of R K Nagar constituency who visited her soon after the death of J Jayalalithaa, Deepa Jayakumar said, “I have come here to file my nominations.The people of R K Nagar constituency will convey to the world who is the true heir of Amma (Jayalalithaa)”.