Deepa Jayakumar launches her new party MGR Amma Deepa Perravai

Chennai, Feb 24: Deepa Jayakumar, Late Jayalalithaa’s niece had launched her new political Party named, “MGR Amma Deepa Perravai”.

Deepa had declared earlier that she would be announcing her new political party on February 24th, on the birth anniversary.

At the launch ceremony, she said to media that her party will form the government in Tamil Nadu. She stressed that, “there is a traitor group working behind the government and we will work continuously to throw away this group”.

“Have faith in me, we won’t betray you,” she added.

More details awaited.