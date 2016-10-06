Deepa Jayakumar, niece of Jayalalithaa Questions Secrecy around Apollo hospital

Chennai, Oct 06: Deepa Jayakumar, daughter of Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s brother, Jayakumar, has questioned why immediate relatives like her are not being allowed to visit the ailing Amma.

Deepa Jayakumar-has complained that she was not allowed beyond the hospital gates.

“My aunt is so dear to me. Want to see my aunt, but can’t go beyond hospital gate,” says Jayalalitha’s niece

A resident of T Nagar, Deepa said she got to know of Jayalalithaa’s illness through the media. She said after three days of waiting outside the hospital she identified herself as the AIADMK leader’s niece. “I insisted that I will not go back unless I was let in,” Deepa told media. “I was told that some person of high authority will call me, but that call is yet to come.”

Deepa, a graduate in English literature and a masters in journalism, said some people have insulated Jayalalithaa from all her relatives.”When my mother (Jayalalithaa’s sister-in-law Vijayalakshmi) was critically ill in November, 2012, I could not communicate the news to my aunt.”

When Jayalalithaa’s brother Jayakumar died in 1995, the chief minister had visited the family, Deepa said.

She said it was a mystery that none could see the CM for almost two weeks since her hospitalisation. “I feel that it is a serious condition, which needs to be probed. Who is behind this secrecy?” said Deepa, who is in her early forties. Her brother Deepak is an MBA graduate who runs a real estate firm.

But the true fact is, decades ago, Jayalalithaa decided to disown her relatives.

