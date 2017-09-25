Deepa Jayakumar to move Court to prove secrets behind Jayalalithaa’s death after revelation of S. Sreenivasan

Chennai/Tamil Nadu, September 25: Deepa Jayakumar, the niece of the former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa to move the Court to prove the truth behind Jayalalithaa’s health condition while she was admitted to Apollo and later in her hospital stay.

Deepa’s new move is after the revealtion of the former Minister Dindigal Sreenivasan on the lies the AIADMK members said about the health condition of Jayalalithaa.

Why did he make this revelation as nine months after the death of Jayalalithaa? She asked. There is something to suspect. He was compelled to say lie. Who made him say those lies? She added.

Deepa Jayakumar said that the Tamil Nadu government must reveal all truths behind the death and hospital stay of Jayalalithaa. She stressed that she is moving the court to know the truths completely.