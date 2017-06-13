Deepa Jayakumar won’t allow to make Poes Garden residence a memorial

Chennai, June 13: After the high drama at the Poes Garden residence on two days before, late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar today repeated that she would not allow any move to convert the “Poes Garden’ as a memorial.

“I will never allow the move. How can it be done so? It is our ancestral property,” Deepa Jayakumar told to a Tamil news channel. It is learned that she would soon start the legal procedures to take over the ramble property in the Chennai city, whose worth is estimated to be more than A Hundred Crores.

Deepa Jayakumar also said that a complaint has been filed against those who attacked her at Poes Garden on Sunday and demanded that appropriate action should be taken against them.

On Sunday, Deepa Jayakumar, the general secretary of MGR Amma Deepa Peravai, was allegedly denied entry into her aunt J Jayalalithaa’s residence and was also attacked. Deepa said she came there on the invite of her brother Deepak Jayakumar to pay tributes to their aunt J Jayalalithaa.

However, securitymenDeepa Jayakumarwas not allowed to enter the Poes Garden following which argument broke out between her security men. After this, Police personnel was soon deployed in Poes Garden in large numbers.

Later, when speaking to reporters, Deepa Jayakumar said, “I was manhandled by securitymen here. I can identify them.” Deepa said that her brother Deepak, along with the family members of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Amma general secretary V K Sasikala, had plotted to kill her.