Deepa Jayakumar’s husband K Madhavan quits her party

Chennai, March 18: In a major setback to late former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa`s niece Deepa Jayakumar, who launched a new party named `MGR Amma Deepa Peravai` on the eve of her aunt`s 69th birth anniversary, the latter`s husband K Madhavan has announced he would quit the political outfit and start his own party.

K Madhavan, who had been involved in the formation of the party, said it could not function independently due to some “evil forces”, which had taken over the outfit and hence, he decided to launch a party and work on his own.

Deepa Jayakumar, who is hoping to carry on the legacy of her aunt J Jayalalithaa by contesting the April 12 RK Nagar by poll facing a major setback through this.

Madhavan, however, said he had no differences with Deepa Jayakumar. Madhavan made this announcement after paying homage at J Jayalalithaa`s memorial at Marina Beach. He is expected to announce the name of his party soon.

Earlier, Deepa Jayakumar and Madhavan launched `MGR Amma Deepa Peravai` on February 24 with much fanfare while expressing displeasure over the newly-appointed Chief Minister Edappady K Palanisamy.

“Edappady Palanisamy is not the right person people wanted as a Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. This kind of hijacking of the party is not good. There is a traitor group working behind the Tamilnadu government and we will work continuously to throw away this group,” Deepa Jayakumar had said.

Deepa Jayakumar had sided with the O Panneerselvam faction of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) when the party split weeks after Amma’s death, but she did not join them. She instead launched the MGR Amma Deepa Peravai and announced that she would contest the RK Nagar

The Panneerselvam faction has declared that veteran leader E Madhusudanan would contest the seat representing them.

The VK Sasikala faction of AIADMK, meanwhile, put up party deputy general secretary TTV Dinakaran as their candidate for the seat.