Deepak Jayakumar backs O Paneerselvam ,offers to pay Rs 100-crore fine imposed by court on Jayalalithaa

CHENNAI, Feb 24: Dealing a major blow to the Sasikala clan, the late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s nephew Deepak Jayakumar, who was perceived to be supporting the Sasikala faction, lashed out at TTV Dinakaran, terming him unfit to be AIADMK’s deputy general secretary. The party leadership should rather be given to former chief minister O Panneerselvam to maintain its unity, Jayakumar said, and offered to pay the Rs 100-crore fine imposed by the court on Jayalalithaa.

“Dinakaran is not fit to be the party deputy general secretary. My aunt was opposed to family politics. She got Dinakaran MP post (sic), and she threw him out of the party too,” he told TOI, recalling the famous expulsion of the Sasikala clan – some 14 members, including Sasikala -from Poes Garden in 2011. Only Sasikala was reinducted by Jayalalithaa in 2012 following her public apology. Sasikala brought Dinakaran back into the party on February 15.

The party needs officials like Panneerselvam, E Madhusudanan and C Ponnaiyan (expelled by Sasikala for “anti-party” activities), Jayakumar said, adding, “I hope Dinakaran will understand that.”

“There will be only one candidate for the AIADMK in Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar constituency. Our goal is to defeat Stalin, not OPS or Deepa (Jayalalithaa’s niece),” he said.

On the controversy surrounding Veda Nilayam, Jayalalithaa’s Poes Garden residence, Jayakumar said it was family property and belonged to him and Deepa. There was no need to evict the present inmates, he said, adding that he was willing to pay the Rs 100-crore fine imposed on his late aunt by availing loans.

He said a probe into Jayalalithaa’s death would demean her stature. “But if they want, let us have a probe. We (he and Sasikala) are ready to prove our innocence to all, including my sister Deepa. Everything from hospitalisation to treatment was genuine. I was in hospital for 62 or 64 days and I visited my aunt.”