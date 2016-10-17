Deepakrashmi Tripathi, Adani Power Limited Vice President ‘commits suicide’ in Jaipur hotel

Jaipur, Oct 17: A senior official of Adani Power Limited allegedly comitted suicide after consuming poison in a city hotel. Police said Deepakrashmi Tripathi, vice president of the company, had not named anyone in his suicide note.

“In his suicide note, he has mentioned that he was fed up with life and he is solely responsible for suicide and stated that nobody else should be held responsible for his suicide.

He was rushed to the Sawai Man Singh hospital where he was declared brought dead,” a senior officer of Ashok Nagar police station said. An investigation is going on and police will check call details of the deceased. “Prima facie, it appears there is no abetment to suicide involved in this case. Still we will investigate other possible reasons for the death,” the officer added.

61-year-old Tripathi had arrived in Jaipur on October 11 from Ahmedabad for some official work and checked in to Hotel Fortune in the city on October 13. His suicide was brought to light when his colleague Rajnish Pandey called him on Saturday.

“Pandey was calling him over the morning and when his calls continued to remain unanswered, he reached the hotel expecting the worst,” the officer said, adding that the hotel administration informed the police of the incident. On Saturday evening, the police informed the family members of the deceased and handed over the body to them after post-mortem.