Deepika to give `special appearance` in `Raabta`?

New Delhi, May 21 : Actress Deepika Padukone, who has recently wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming Hollywood debut flick ‘ xXx: The Return of Xander Cage,’ might give a special appearance in ‘ Raabta.’

According to PinVilla report, the 30-year-old actress will be seen in a sizzling song, composed by Pritam.

The shooting of it will go on floors in June.

Directed by Dinesh Vijan, the upcoming flick, which stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, is slated to hit the theatres on February 10, 2017