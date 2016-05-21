Deepika to give `special appearance` in `Raabta`?

May 21, 2016 | By :

New Delhi, May 21 : Actress Deepika Padukone, who has recently wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming Hollywood debut flick ‘ xXx: The Return of Xander Cage,’ might give a special appearance in ‘ Raabta.’

According to PinVilla report, the 30-year-old actress will be seen in a sizzling song, composed by Pritam.

The shooting of it will go on floors in June.

Directed by Dinesh Vijan, the upcoming flick, which stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, is slated to hit the theatres on February 10, 2017

Tags: , ,
Related News
Zayn Malik steps into Bollywood, records his first Hindi song
SC strikes down ban on Padmavati
Israeli PM on a six-day visit, also to get a taste of Bollywood
Report says Mallika Sherawat evicted from Paris flat over unpaid rent: Actress terms news as nonsense
Deepika Padukone says her character in `xXx` represents today’s women
Deeply saddened by attack on director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, no distortion of history in Padmavati: Deepika Padukone
Top