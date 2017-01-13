Deepika Padukone, a beautiful soul and blessing in my life: Vin Diesel.

Mumbai, Jan 13: Hollywood action star Vin Diesel, who will be sharing the screen space with Deepika Padukone in “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”, on Thursday praised his actress and called her “an angel with a beautiful soul”.

“I was waiting for the opportunity to come here. And she is the queen and angel who is such a blessing in my life. She has a such a beautiful soul. To be a part of the magic that is made on-screen is a blessing of my life,” said Vin about Deepika, who is making her Hollywood debut with this film.

Vin and Deepika arrived the city today morning for an extensive promotion of the film.A

Both the actors along with the director D.J. Caruso, hosted a press conference here to promote the upcoming action adventure, which releases in India prior to US.

“There is no one like Deepika. Though her origin is Indian, she is the queen of the whole world. I saw her in ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and she was mindblowing,” said Vin, heaping praise on his co-star.

“Being in this city (Mumbai) is like a dream comes true. I wanted to work with Deepika from a long time. I met her years ago. She requested me she wants to do the premiere in her country. So the fact is that we are here to keep her promise,” he added.

“The love between two characters, me and Deepika in the film is the evidence of multi-culture global harmony we talk about,” said “The Fast and Furious” star.

The movie is the third instalment of the “xXX” series after the 2002 film “xXx” and the 2005 entertainer “xXx: State of the Union”. It also stars Ruby Rose, Samuel L Jackson, Donnie Yen and Tony Jaa.

