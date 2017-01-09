Deepika Padukone also does a Ralph Lauren at Golden Globes 2017

Deepika Padukone looks uber-cute as she returns from London after promoting her Hollywood debut.

NewYork,Jan 9:In what comes as a pleasant surprise, after Priyanka Chopra, Bollywood’s latest export to the West, Deepika Padukone, will also be step out in a Ralph Lauren outfit for her Golden Globes appearance.
The talented star whose first Hollywood release, XXX Return of Xander Cage, hits the big screen this month, will reportedly, be in attendance for InStyle Magazine’s Golden Globes after party.

In a picture posted by Padukone’s stylist, Shaleena Nathani, the stalwart is seen in a bright yellow, one-shoulder outfit, that compliments the earthen tones of her makeup.

