Deepika Padukone dazzles everyone at MTV EMAs red carpet

Rotterdam,Nov7:Deepika Padukone’s global domination continued at the MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday night in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

She was at the EMAs courtesy her role in Hollywood film xXx 3: The Return Of Xander Cage but Deepika wore her desi heart on her sleeve. The 30-year-old actress was easily one of the stars on the red carpet in a fierce Monisha Jaising ensemble that few others would have looked this good in.

The faintly military style of the black and green outfit brings to mind Deepika’s character from the film, the lethal Serena Unger.

Deepika, who is currently promoting xXx: The Return of Xander Cage with Vin Diesel, co-presented the Best Music Video Award with The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev to Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd.

Months ago, Deepika Padukone was featured in an exclusive Vanity Fair line-up of stars to watch out for. She’s certainly giving the world something to look at.

xXx: The Return of Xander Cage releases January 19, 2017. On the home front, Deepika will be seen in the titular role of Rani Padmavati in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s biopic co-starring Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.