Deepika Padukone dazzles in poster of XXX: Return of Xander Cage

NewDelhi,Dec21:The makers of the “XXX: Return of the Xander Cage” have released the new poster for the movie, and it has brought on the faces of Indian people for sure. The new features Deepika Padukone in the middle of the poster which somehow defines that she got an important character in the movie.With this poster, the buzz about Deepika’s unsubstantial role in the xXx franchise’s third film has been fired as in new poster she features just below Vin Diesel, and it means she got an important role to play in the movie.

The new poster made clear that Deepika will be seen playing the lead actress in the movie and the love lady of Vin Diesel in the movie. The fans have witnessed the glimpse of Deepika Padukone in the trailer of the movie where she was looking extremely hot and lethal.

XXX: Return of Xander Cage will hit the theater in in 2017 and Deepika released the trailer of this movie on the very first epiisode of Bigg Boss 10. Meanhwile, Deepika revealed that she is in bid to bring Vin Diesel in India for promoting the movie and it is beleved that Hollywood hunk Vin Disel and Deepika Padukone will walk together at the Koffee with Karan 5 for promoting the movie.

However, there is no official regarding this, and we all have to wait for any update either from Deepika Padukone’s side or from Vin Diesel.