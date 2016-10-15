Deepika Padukone to don fresh avatar for a dance sequence in ‘Padmavati’

Mumbai,Oct15: Deepika Padukone will reportedly kick start Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming movie ‘Padmavati’ with a traditional Rajasthani dance called `ghoomar’.

According to a leading daily, the 30-year-old star has already done a look test for the film and co-stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor will be doing the same in the coming days.

“Both have been growing their beards and hair to play their respective characters -Shahid as Rajput king Rana Ratan Singh of Chittor and Ranveer as the Sultan of Delhi, Alauddin Khilji,” a source said.

Reportedly, the dance sequence will be shot on a set constructed at Mehboob Studio, where Bhansali has recreated Padmavati’s Water Palace from the Chittorgarh fort to film the dance sequence.

The film is a dramatized account of the siege of Chittor fort in Rajasthan in 1303 when the second Sultan of the Khilji dynasty led the invasion, motivated by his desire to capture the queen, the wife of Mewar’s ruler.